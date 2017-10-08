AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lessened by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,198,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,960,000 after purchasing an additional 985,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,051,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,456,000 after purchasing an additional 597,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 5,712,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.87.

WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Lessened by Delta Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/att-inc-t-stake-lessened-by-delta-capital-management-llc.html.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,431,894 shares. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 294,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 654% compared to the typical volume of 39,059 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.