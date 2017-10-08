Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 11,500 Shares of Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $151,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $93,310.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $267,129.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 16,516 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $218,011.20.

On Friday, September 29th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $263,600.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $252,000.00.

Trecora Resources (NYSE TREC) opened at 13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.58. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 576.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

