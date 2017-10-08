Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stake Decreased by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Associated Banc-Corp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Utz sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $190,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,281.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,772 shares of company stock valued at $914,334. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc-Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE ASB) opened at 24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Associated Banc-Corp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $266.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Associated Banc-Corp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

