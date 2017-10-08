Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Group Inc (OTCBB:ASPU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Aspen Group Inc alerts:

Aspen Group (ASPU) opened at 7.28 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $98.96 million.

Aspen Group (OTCBB:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post $0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Now Covered by Roth Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/aspen-group-inc-aspu-now-covered-by-roth-capital.html.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.