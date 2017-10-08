Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ascena Retail Group Inc. alerts:

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) opened at 2.19 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $420.46 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.19.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ascena-retail-group-inc-asna-price-target-cut-to-2-50.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 196.6% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.