Aruba Networks (ARUN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Aruba Networks (NASDAQ:ARUN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aruba Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5777115972135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Aruba Networks (ARUN) remained flat at $24.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Aruba Networks has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Aruba Networks Company Profile

Aruba Networks, Inc is a global provider of enterprise mobility solutions. The Company develops markets and sell solutions that help solve its customers’ secure mobility requirements through its mobility-defined networks, a network architecture optimizes performance and trigger security actions that required manual intervention by information technology (IT) departments.

