Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $87.05 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,738 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $87,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity set a $117.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. 346,755 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0329 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

