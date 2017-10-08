Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $76.36 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,697 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Lam Research Corporation worth $76,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,162,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,802,000 after buying an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,112,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,994,000 after buying an additional 313,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 23,238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,742,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,756,000 after buying an additional 4,722,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,214,000 after buying an additional 433,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,629,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research Corporation alerts:

In other Lam Research Corporation news, COO Timothy Archer sold 11,590 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $2,106,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $116,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,816 shares of company stock worth $8,466,705 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 1,016,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.69 and a 52-week high of $187.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-has-76-36-million-position-in-lam-research-corporation-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.