Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 452,390 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,390 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Republic Services worth $101,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,106,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE RSG) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 1,310,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,329 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $420,878.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,493,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,289,052.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

