Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $38.14 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Stock

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 574,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,135,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation comprises 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $259,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,945,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 2,249,315 shares of the company traded hands. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

