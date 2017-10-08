Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Archrock worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Archrock by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Archrock by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock Inc. alerts:

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE AROC) opened at 12.65 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $897.38 million. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.00 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/archrock-inc-aroc-stake-lessened-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.