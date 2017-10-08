Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2077264915636 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ RKDA) traded down 4.639% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.333. The company had a trading volume of 380,723 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $14.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 87.43% and a negative net margin of 499.59%. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 target price on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

