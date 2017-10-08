Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) opened at 2.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s market cap is $57.83 million.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 296.64% and a negative return on equity of 64.80%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 390,379 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform.

