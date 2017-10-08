Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9201864057232 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ APRI) traded down 0.49% on Friday, reaching $2.03. 159,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Apricus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Apricus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

