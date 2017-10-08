Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2,063.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $452,897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 390.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,446,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $135,363,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.01.
In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) traded up 1.89% on Friday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509,548 shares. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.18%.
About Applied Materials
