Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407,558 shares. The stock has a market cap of $802.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,804. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.61.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

