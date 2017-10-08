Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.38. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 48,908,004 shares traded.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Annaly Capital Management Inc alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $315.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.18 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 121.84% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Francine J. Bovich purchased 13,500 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $165,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,084,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,059,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,474,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,075,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,303,000 after purchasing an additional 291,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,493,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 878,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,792,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/annaly-capital-management-inc-nly-shares-gap-down-to-12-38.html.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.