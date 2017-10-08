Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Anika Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Anika Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $111.36 million $56.02 million 26.35 Anika Therapeutics Competitors $579.30 million $241.72 million -6.56

Anika Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics Competitors 114 749 1612 58 2.64

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 30.44% 14.88% 13.78% Anika Therapeutics Competitors -13,404.97% 246.04% -20.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. The Company’s therapeutic offerings consist of products in the areas, including Orthobiologics, which includes viscosupplementation and regenerative orthopedic products; Dermal, which includes wound care products; Surgical, which includes products used to prevent post-surgical adhesions, and Other, which includes the Company’s ophthalmic and veterinary products. The Company also offers products made from HA based on two other technologies: HYAFF, which is a solid form of HA, and ACP gel, an autocross-linked polymer of HA.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.