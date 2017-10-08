Analyzing UIL Holdings (UIL) and Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

UIL Holdings (NYSE: UIL) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UIL Holdings and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UIL Holdings 4.73% 4.50% 1.21% Public Service Enterprise Group 4.88% 11.46% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UIL Holdings and Public Service Enterprise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UIL Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $48.85, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than UIL Holdings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UIL Holdings and Public Service Enterprise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UIL Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group $9.27 billion 2.60 $3.60 billion $0.89 53.48

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than UIL Holdings.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. UIL Holdings does not pay a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 193.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UIL Holdings has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats UIL Holdings on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UIL Holdings

UIL Holdings Corporation (UIL Holdings) is engaged in the ownership of its operating regulated utility businesses. The utility businesses consist of the electric distribution and transmission operations of The United Illuminating Company (UI) and the natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations of The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) and The Berkshire Gas Company. The Company operates in two segments: Electric Distribution and Transmission, which is engaged in purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity for residential, commercial and industrial purposes, and Gas Distribution, which is engaged in natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other. PSEG is engaged in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas in certain areas of New Jersey. PSE&G is also the provider of last resort for gas and electric commodity service for end users in its service territory. Power is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses through energy sales in energy markets and fuel supply functions primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States through its principal subsidiaries. In addition, Power owns and operates solar generation in various states.

