Analyzing Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) & Pretium Resources (PVG)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. alerts:

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 14.20% 1.60% 1.01% Pretium Resources N/A -2.05% -1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pretium Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 59.50%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $892.02 million 7.33 $159.41 million $0.06 54.18 Pretium Resources N/A N/A -$16.23 million ($0.16) -61.06

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turquoise Hill Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Pretium Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes). The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border. The Company’s Mineralization on the property consists of porphyry-style copper, gold, silver and molybdenum contained in a linear structural trend (the Oyu Tolgoi Trend) of deposits throughout this trend. They include, from south to north, the Heruga Deposit, the Oyut deposit and the Hugo Dummett deposits (Hugo South, Hugo North and Hugo North Extension).

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia. The Company’s focus is on advancing the Brucejack Project to production as a high-grade gold underground mine. The Brucejack Project is the Company’s material mineral project, which is located approximately 950 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, and over 65 kilometers north-northwest of Stewart, British Columbia. The Brucejack Project consists of approximately four mining leases and over six mineral claims totaling approximately 3,050 hectares in area. The Snowfield Project borders the Brucejack Project to the north and consists of over one mineral claim with an area of approximately 1,267.43 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.