Analyzing Tremor Video (TLRA) & Its Rivals

Tremor Video (NYSE: TLRA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tremor Video to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor Video and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor Video N/A N/A -17.22 Tremor Video Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 34.56

Tremor Video’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tremor Video. Tremor Video is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Tremor Video shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor Video shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor Video and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor Video -7.11% -16.72% -8.96% Tremor Video Competitors 4.57% 14.43% 3.06%

Risk and Volatility

Tremor Video has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor Video’s peers have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor Video and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor Video 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tremor Video Competitors 74 318 642 9 2.56

Tremor Video currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Tremor Video’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor Video has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tremor Video peers beat Tremor Video on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Tremor Video Company Profile

