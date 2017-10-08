Analyzing Tallgrass Energy GP, (TEGP) and Its Competitors

Tallgrass Energy GP, (NYSE: TEGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tallgrass Energy GP, to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP, shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP, and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy GP, $614.20 million $349.34 million 40.76 Tallgrass Energy GP, Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.23

Tallgrass Energy GP,’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy GP,. Tallgrass Energy GP, is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tallgrass Energy GP, and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy GP, 1 5 4 0 2.30 Tallgrass Energy GP, Competitors 269 1722 2319 82 2.50

Tallgrass Energy GP, presently has a consensus target price of $30.22, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Tallgrass Energy GP,’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tallgrass Energy GP, has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy GP, has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy GP,’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy GP, pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Tallgrass Energy GP, pays out 201.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tallgrass Energy GP, lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP, and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy GP, 5.91% 2.01% 0.96% Tallgrass Energy GP, Competitors 17.34% 14.24% 5.50%

Summary

Tallgrass Energy GP, rivals beat Tallgrass Energy GP, on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tallgrass Energy GP,

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company, which includes the operations of Tallgrass Equity, LLC (Tallgrass Equity), Tallgrass MLP GP, LLC, Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP), and TEP’s subsidiaries. TEP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. TEP’s segments include Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, which is engaged in the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities; Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics, which is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities; Processing & Logistics, which is engaged in the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities, and the provision of water business services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and Corporate and Other.

