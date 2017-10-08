Analyzing Nord Anglia Education (NORD) and Laureate Education (LAUR)

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE: NORD) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both mid-cap non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nord Anglia Education and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nord Anglia Education 1 5 2 0 2.13 Laureate Education 0 3 10 0 2.77

Nord Anglia Education presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Nord Anglia Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Nord Anglia Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nord Anglia Education and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nord Anglia Education 4.26% 12.59% 2.09% Laureate Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nord Anglia Education and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nord Anglia Education $907.80 million 3.73 $173.60 million $0.57 57.14 Laureate Education $4.24 billion 0.57 $648.36 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nord Anglia Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Nord Anglia Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nord Anglia Education Company Profile

Nord Anglia Education, Inc. is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other. The China segment includes its activities in the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Europe segment includes the Company’s activities in Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain and Poland. The ME segment includes the Company’s activities in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The SEA segment includes the Company’s activities in Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam. The North America segment includes the Company’s activities in the United States and Mexico. The Other segment includes the Learning Services division.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc. provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online). It offers its educational services through six segments: Brazil; Mexico; Andean and Iberian; Central America and United States (U.S.) Campuses; Online and Partnerships; and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA). Its institutions also offer an education that emphasizes professional-oriented fields of study with undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s global network of 69 institutions comprised 57 institutions it owned or controlled, and an additional 12 institutions that it managed or with which it had other relationships.

