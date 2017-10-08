Analyzing Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and Medley Capital Corporation (MCC)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE: ECC) and Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Medley Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medley Capital Corporation pays out -640.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Medley Capital Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit N/A N/A N/A $5.20 4.07 Medley Capital Corporation N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -60.40

Medley Capital Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Medley Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 134.32% N/A N/A Medley Capital Corporation -6.07% 8.04% 3.92%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Capital Corporation has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Point Credit and Medley Capital Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medley Capital Corporation 0 5 0 0 2.00

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Medley Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Medley Capital Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medley Capital Corporation is more favorable than Eagle Point Credit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Medley Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Medley Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Medley Capital Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans. It may also invest in other securities and instruments related to these investments. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various industries, such as business equipment and services; healthcare; electronics/electrical; leisure goods/activities/movies; retailers (except food and drug); chemicals and plastics; telecommunications; financial intermediaries, and utilities. The Company’s advisor is Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

About Medley Capital Corporation

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes industries, including banking, finance, insurance and real estate; construction and building; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; beverage and food, and telecommunications. MCC Advisors LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.

