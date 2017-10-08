Analyzing Denny’s Corporation (DENN) and One Group Hospitality (STKS)

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) and One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Denny's Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Denny’s Corporation and One Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 2 1 0 2.33 One Group Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Denny’s Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Denny’s Corporation is more favorable than One Group Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s Corporation and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 7.34% -60.77% 13.43% One Group Hospitality -10.98% -133.91% -16.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Denny’s Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s Corporation and One Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation $519.28 million 1.69 $91.98 million $0.52 25.10 One Group Hospitality $79.12 million 0.54 -$769,339.00 N/A N/A

Denny’s Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality.

Summary

Denny’s Corporation beats One Group Hospitality on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Corporation Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc., owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations. As of December 28, 2016, 1,564 of its restaurants were franchised or licensed and 169 were Company-operated. In addition to its breakfast-all-day items, Denny’s offers a selection of lunch and dinner items, including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrees, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers and desserts. The Company’s Fit Fare menu helps its guests identify items suited to their dietary needs. Most Denny’s restaurants offer special items for children and seniors. The Company has restaurant locations within travel centers, primarily with Pilot and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., formerly Committed Capital Acquisition Corporation, is a hospitality company. The Company develops, owns and operates restaurants and lounges, and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos and other locations across the globe. It operates through three segments: owned STK units (STKs), F&B hospitality management agreements (F&B), and Other concepts (Other). Its STKs segment consists of leased restaurant locations. Its F&B segment consists of management agreements, in which the Company operates the food and beverage services in hotels or casinos and could include an STK. Its Other segment includes owned non-STK leased locations. Its restaurant brand is STK, a multi-unit steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities around the globe. Its F&B hospitality management services include developing, managing and operating restaurants, bars, rooftop lounges, pools, banqueting and catering facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.