Analyzing Care Capital Properties (CCP) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Care Capital Properties (NYSE: CCP) and Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Care Capital Properties Inc alerts:

88.9% of Care Capital Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Care Capital Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Care Capital Properties and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care Capital Properties N/A N/A N/A $1.88 12.88 Global Medical REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Care Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Global Medical REIT does not pay a dividend. Care Capital Properties pays out 121.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Care Capital Properties and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Care Capital Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Care Capital Properties presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.06%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Care Capital Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Care Capital Properties and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care Capital Properties 109.47% 40.07% 16.26% Global Medical REIT -8.39% -1.53% -0.72%

Summary

Care Capital Properties beats Global Medical REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Care Capital Properties

Care Capital Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes. It also manages a small portfolio of secured and unsecured loans, made primarily to its SNF operators and other post-acute care providers. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 345 properties operated by 38 private regional and local care providers, spread across 36 states and containing a total of approximately 38,000 beds/units. It conducts all of its operations through its operating partnership, Care Capital Properties, LP, and its subsidiaries.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care Capital Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.