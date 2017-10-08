Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (CRIS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 836.18% and a negative return on equity of 236.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Curis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 956,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 1.26% on Friday, hitting $1.61. 1,024,646 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $231.64 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

