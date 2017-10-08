Analysts Anticipate SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. SunTrust Banks reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 184.7% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) opened at 60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

