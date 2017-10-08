Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.08 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $18.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $20.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $96.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $98.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/analysts-anticipate-catchmark-timber-trust-inc-ctt-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-20-89-million.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 109,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) opened at 12.78 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $496.16 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.19%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.