Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 45.3798764142888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

APC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. 6,587,592 shares of the stock traded hands. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $73.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.26 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

