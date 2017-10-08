Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.09 Million

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce sales of $57.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $64.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $57.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $260.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $346.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, EVP Diane G. Gerst sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $159,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,844 shares in the company, valued at $500,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,380 shares of company stock worth $2,268,933. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,823.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 270,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 235,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 213,572 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 86,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $874.93 million, a P/E ratio of 245.97 and a beta of 1.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

