Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Critical Review

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1.61% 2.42% 1.84% Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.75% -74.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $249.62 million 3.51 $17.41 million $0.08 236.78 Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.16 million ($1.11) -6.26

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, Cortrosyn, Amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The Company also manufactures and sells insulin API. As of December 31, 2016, the Company manufactured and sold 19 products. As of December 31, 2016, the Company developed a portfolio of 15 generic abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) three generic biosimilar product candidates and six injectable and inhalation product candidates.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Ganaxolone acts on the GABAA receptor, a target in the brain known for both anti seizure and anti anxiety effects through positive allosteric modulation. The Company is developing ganaxolone for multiple epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric indications, including adjunctive, or add-on, therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures; status epilepticus; Fragile X Syndrome, and PCDH19 pediatric epilepsy.

