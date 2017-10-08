Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.99.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at 185.82 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $191.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. Amgen also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,350 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average daily volume of 2,758 put options.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

