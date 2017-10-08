AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

News headlines about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9285092031672 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) opened at 80.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $960,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Clark sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $103,036.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,123 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

