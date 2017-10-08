Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.93% of Ameris Bancorp worth $213,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) opened at 49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

