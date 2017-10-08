Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial Services worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE AMP) opened at 150.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.88. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $151.98.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Ameriprise Financial Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. will post $11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,855,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,189.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $216,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,479,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ameriprise-financial-services-inc-amp-holdings-lifted-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Ameriprise Financial Services Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.