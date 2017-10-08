Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 41.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WRI. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ameriprise-financial-inc-reduces-position-in-weingarten-realty-investors-wri.html.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) opened at 31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.