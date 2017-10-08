Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Quintiles Transitional Holdings worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Q. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4,217.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,098,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934,290 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 6.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,711,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,675,000 after acquiring an additional 505,526 shares in the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter worth $35,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4,488.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 226,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the first quarter worth $18,168,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/ameriprise-financial-inc-increases-holdings-in-quintiles-transitional-holdings-inc-q.html.

Q has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quintiles Transitional Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Quintiles Transitional Holdings news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $8,326,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,082,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,841,731.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,805,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,198,382 shares of company stock worth $1,361,834,375. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE Q) opened at 95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Quintiles Transitional Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.