Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Amber Road Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amber Road from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amber Road in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Amber Road (AMBR) opened at 8.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $219.51 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Amber Road has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.30.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/amber-road-inc-ambr-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $125,774.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,857,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 36,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $276,764.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,815,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,722,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,424 shares of company stock worth $633,622. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,328,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,419 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,175,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amber Road (AMBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.