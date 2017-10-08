Amber Road (AMBR) versus Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Financial Survey

Amber Road (NYSE: AMBR) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amber Road Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amber Road and Microsoft Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microsoft Corporation 2 7 27 0 2.69

Amber Road presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. Microsoft Corporation has a consensus price target of $77.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Amber Road’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amber Road is more favorable than Microsoft Corporation.

Dividends

Microsoft Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Amber Road does not pay a dividend. Microsoft Corporation pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amber Road has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amber Road and Microsoft Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road $76.29 million 2.88 -$10.96 million ($0.63) -12.89 Microsoft Corporation $89.95 billion 6.51 $30.43 billion $2.70 28.15

Microsoft Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Amber Road. Amber Road is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amber Road has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft Corporation has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Amber Road shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Microsoft Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Amber Road shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Microsoft Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amber Road and Microsoft Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road -22.59% -53.03% -15.47% Microsoft Corporation 23.57% 36.81% 11.46%

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats Amber Road on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. The Company delivers its GTM solution using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The Company’s solution automates the global supply chain across sourcing, logistics, cross-border trade and regulatory compliance activities. The Company’s GTM solution combines enterprise-class software, trade content sourced from government agencies and transportation providers in approximately 145 countries, and a global supply chain network connecting its customers with the trading partners, including suppliers, freight forwarders, customs brokers and transportation carriers.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers. It also designs, manufactures, and sells devices, including personal computers (PCs), tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories, that integrate with its cloud-based offerings. It offers an array of services, including cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content, and it provides solution support and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.