Amalgamated Bank Has $367,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19,626.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 480,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,795,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,717.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) opened at 71.85 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

