Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 129.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% during the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) opened at 39.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director David William Johnson acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $984,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

