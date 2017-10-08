AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMAG has been pursuing strategic acquisitions and deals to boost its portfolio and pipeline. The company is making its investments in the launch of Intrarosa, expansion of the label for Feraheme, development work to support the bremelanotide NDA and expected approval and launch of the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector (SQ) . In June 2017, the FDA accepted the sNDA for the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector. The agency has established a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Feb 14, 2018. AMAG is focused on expanding the Makena’s label further in a bid to increase its market share. AMAG’s shares have underperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ AMAG) opened at 18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $661.65 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.38) EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at $566,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

