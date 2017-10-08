Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) versus The Competition Financial Review

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Altisource Residential Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Residential Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Residential Corporation 0 4 4 0 2.50 Altisource Residential Corporation Competitors 170 1109 1157 30 2.42

Altisource Residential Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Altisource Residential Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Residential Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Altisource Residential Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Altisource Residential Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Altisource Residential Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Altisource Residential Corporation pays out -14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Altisource Residential Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Altisource Residential Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Residential Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Residential Corporation -378.17% -21.82% -8.37% Altisource Residential Corporation Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Volatility & Risk

Altisource Residential Corporation has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Residential Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Residential Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Residential Corporation $59.21 million -$88.76 million -2.72 Altisource Residential Corporation Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.68

Altisource Residential Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Residential Corporation. Altisource Residential Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altisource Residential Corporation peers beat Altisource Residential Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Altisource Residential Corporation Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries. The Company also converts a portion of the real estate owned (REO) properties that it acquires through resolution of its mortgage loans into SFR properties. The Company has also entered into property management service agreements with two third-party property managers: Altisource Portfolio Solutions, SA (ASPS) and Main Street Renewal, LLC (MSR), to provide, among other things, leasing and lease management, operations, maintenance, repair and property management services in respect of its SFR portfolios. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10,533 properties, consisting of 9,939 properties held for use and 594 held for sale.

