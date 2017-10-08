Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $1,003,000 Holdings in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (MPACU)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp accounts for 0.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,768,000.

Shares of Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (MPACU) traded up 0.20% on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $303.60 million. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

About Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not identified any business combination target.

