Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Acquires 818,000 Shares of BioScrip, Inc. (BIOS)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the quarter. BioScrip comprises approximately 7.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.38% of BioScrip worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioScrip by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 162,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioScrip by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioScrip by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioScrip by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in BioScrip by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 1,273,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Bronfein sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,809.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 2,846,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $8,341,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,760,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,519. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip, Inc. (BIOS) traded up 3.20% on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,276,596 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $369.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. BioScrip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioScrip, Inc. will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BioScrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

BioScrip Profile

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

