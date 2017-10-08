Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Stock

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) traded down 0.14% on Friday, reaching $34.66. 2,072,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Profile

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

