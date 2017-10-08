Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation by 76.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 269,728 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Repligen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis raised Repligen Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Repligen Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Repligen Corporation Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

