Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $376,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $246,860,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $96,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $75,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $75,715,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE CMD) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. 193,887 shares of the company traded hands. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.32 million. Cantel Medical Corp. had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,032,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,643,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,114,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,208,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $5,368,075. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

