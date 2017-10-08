Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,020.52 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $967.93 to $1,000.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-bought-by-steinberg-global-asset-management.html.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 993.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $947.52 and a 200-day moving average of $937.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $743.59 and a one year high of $1,008.61. The company has a market cap of $688.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.